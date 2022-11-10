Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Bill.com Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE BILL opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.10.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bill.com by 43.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

