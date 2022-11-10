Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

NYSE BILL opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.10.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bill.com by 43.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

