Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Down 4.7%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 14,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 87,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Biophytis Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

