Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

BVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Bioventus from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bioventus by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

