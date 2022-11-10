Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.14

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $254,897.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00122294 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00227515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00065117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00027338 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.