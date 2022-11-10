Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $165.29

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $165.29 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00087046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00060164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

