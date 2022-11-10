Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Tops $80.33 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00037618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.52085509 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,561,216.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

