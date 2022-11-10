BitShares Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.76 million and $2.45 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002475 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008566 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.