BitShares Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and $2.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008446 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

