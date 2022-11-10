Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 93.1% in October

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 3.2 %

BDIMF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

