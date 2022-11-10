BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock stock opened at $669.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

