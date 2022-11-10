BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 83.8% in October

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the October 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 100,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

