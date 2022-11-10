BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,498 shares in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,289. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

