BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Insider Acquires £19,455 in Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) insider James Barnes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,297 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,455 ($22,400.69).

Shares of LON BRSC opened at GBX 1,316 ($15.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £642.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,036.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,162 ($13.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,190 ($25.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,262.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

