Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $323.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.59. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 39,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $252,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 39,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $252,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $248,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,332 shares of company stock valued at $574,166. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.