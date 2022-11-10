Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $63,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

