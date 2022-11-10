Blockearth (BLET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $106.53 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a total market cap of $106.53 million and approximately $63,008.27 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.70282734 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78,953.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

