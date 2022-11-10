BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$65.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Price Performance

TSE:LNR traded up C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 235,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.4115242 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,800 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 349,244 shares in the company, valued at C$21,817,098.06. Insiders have bought a total of 1,182,294 shares of company stock valued at $73,495,620 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Stories

