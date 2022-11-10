BMO Capital Markets Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 34,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

