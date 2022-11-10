BMO Capital Markets Increases Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$13.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 16,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

