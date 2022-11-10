BMO Capital Markets Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMMC. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.39.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$335.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,593,688.77. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.