BMO Capital Markets Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
