BMO Capital Markets Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

Nov 10th, 2022

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

dentalcorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

