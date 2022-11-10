BMO Capital Markets Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

dentalcorp Company Profile

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.