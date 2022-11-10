BMO Capital Markets Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Citigroup dropped their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $521.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

