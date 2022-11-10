BMO Capital Markets Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Citigroup dropped their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.
Shares of 2U stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $521.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.00.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
