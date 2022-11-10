BNB (BNB) Price Hits $278.65

BNB (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $278.65 or 0.01688261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $44.58 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,517 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,975,610.74204046 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 282.87922031 USD and is down -10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1136 active market(s) with $3,101,255,528.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
