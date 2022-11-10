BNB (BNB) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $306.33 or 0.01699688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.01 billion and $2.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,413 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,975,610.74204046 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 282.87922031 USD and is down -10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1136 active market(s) with $3,101,255,528.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.