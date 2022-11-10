Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.81.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.70. 95,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,842. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

