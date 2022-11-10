Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB lowered shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

BLX traded up C$1.44 on Thursday, reaching C$38.73. The company had a trading volume of 208,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 67.95. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

