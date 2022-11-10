Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

