Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

