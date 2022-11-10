Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

