Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,921,000.

HYBB opened at $43.29 on Thursday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

