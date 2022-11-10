Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
