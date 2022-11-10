Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 95 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

