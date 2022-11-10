Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

