Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,976 shares of company stock worth $11,402,601 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.