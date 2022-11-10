Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $32.78 Average PT from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.78.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
