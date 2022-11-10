Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $32.78 Average PT from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

