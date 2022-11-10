Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 6.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.72. 10,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAK. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Braskem Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.71% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

