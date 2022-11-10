Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 6.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.72. 10,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BAK. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Braskem Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
