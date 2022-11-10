Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

