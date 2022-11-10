Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.83.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.80 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

