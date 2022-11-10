Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 324.2% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 219,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

