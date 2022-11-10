Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading Down 0.2%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 7,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -0.15.
Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bridgetown
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
