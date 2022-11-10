Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading Down 0.2%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 7,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -0.15.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

About Bridgetown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTWN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridgetown by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgetown by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 275,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth $14,648,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

