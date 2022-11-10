Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

