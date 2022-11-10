Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 359.1% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

BHFAL stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

