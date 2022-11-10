BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 45,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

