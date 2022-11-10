Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Update

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,418,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRAC opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.