Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

