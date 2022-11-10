Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $44.68

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

