Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $7,035,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 30.0% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

