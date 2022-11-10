Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Snap One by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Snap One in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Snap One has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

