Brokers Offer Predictions for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21).

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,279,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.