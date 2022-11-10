Brokers Set Expectations for Magnachip Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Magnachip Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $44,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

